The MMA Hour with Cody Rhodes, Manon Fiorot, and Josh Barnett all in studio, plus Chris Weidman, Maycee Barber, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show.

1:05 p.m.: WWE star Cody Rhodes joins us in-studio ahead of WrestleMania 40.

2:15 p.m.: Maycee Barber discusses her recent health scare and what’s next for her in the UFC women’s flyweight division.

2:35 p.m.: Chris Weidman looks back on his UFC Atlantic City win over Bruno Silva.

3:00 p.m: Josh Barnett joins us in studio to preview his Bloodsport X event on April 4.

4 p.m. Manon Fiorot joins us in studio to discuss her big win over Erin Blanchfield and what’s next for her in the UFC title chase.

4:45 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Boys make their best bets for the combat sports weekend.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.