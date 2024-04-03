Morning Report: Mike Tyson defends Jake Paul boxing match, says 'I'm getting billions of views'

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a real thing that’s going to happen.

After back-to-back "legitimate" boxing opponents, Paul will take on his third in the form of the legendary Tyson. The only problem is the age gap, according to recent backlash.

Tyson will be 58 years old by the time his matchup happens with "The Problem Child" inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on July 20. Paul, 27, last scored first-round knockouts over Andre August and Ryan Bourland. The name value was a massive drop-off from his previous bout with former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, or any previous. Tyson feels the numbers speak for themselves and doesn't see his age as an issue ahead of the clash.

“I’m 58 and what? I’m getting billions of views from just talking to somebody about fighting,” Tyson told Reuters. “Everybody, even most of the athletes, they’re jealous, that’s whack... I say in your prime you couldn’t draw a million people, man. What are you talking, you couldn’t sell out arena. Who at 58 could sell out an 80,000-seat arena?”

While Tyson sounds like he's taking a page out of ONE Championship's book with that comment, it's still more realistic...

Paul won't be Tyson's first fight since his pro career ended with a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. It's yet to be announced whether or not Paul vs. Tyson will be a pro or exhibition bout, but "Iron" last competed when he took on fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in their November 2020 exhibition. The bout was ultimately scored a split draw despite many believing Tyson bested his counterpart.

Paul vs. Tyson still feels like we fell into some alternate reality. Either way, it will be a spectacle, at the very least, and both parties are aware of it.

“Why you think he wants to fight me and not anybody else?” Tyson said. “Everybody wants to fight him, all the boxers want to fight him. But if he fought them the only people that will come are the people that like him.

“The other guys, their parents might not even come watch them. That’s just keeping it real. They’re too boring for their children to watch, it’s like watching grass grow.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

Well, at least Mike is self-aware.

Thanks for reading!

