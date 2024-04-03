Dominick Reyes hopes to be cleared to fight soon after receiving promising news regarding his health

Dominick Reyes will look to get his career back on track after receiving some promising news about his health that will hopefully lead to clearance to compete again.

The two-time UFC title challenger posted a video on Instagram revealing that he was dealing with deep vein thrombosis — a condition where a blood clot is located deep in a vein somewhere in the body, usually in the legs that can cause a myriad of health issues — and that’s what prevented him from fighting as recently as January when he as booked for a matchup against Carlos Ulberg.

“Hey everyone, I just got out of my appointment at Victor Valley Imaging and I got a clean bill of health,” Reyes said in the video. “No evidence of deep vein thrombosis anymore.

“I’m pretty excited. I just got to finish off these next few days of blood thinners and I’m good to go, 100 percent. Thank you, everybody, for the kind words, the love, and reaching out and everything. Time to get back at it, baby. I’m ready to go.”

At his peak, Reyes was a top contender in the light heavyweight division after he took former champion Jon Jones to a razor-close decision back in 2020. Unfortunately, Reyes struggled to find that same level of success afterwards when he suffered a knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz in his second attempt at becoming UFC champion.

Reyes then fell to future champion Jiri Prochazka in a barnburner back in 2021 before suffering a fourth straight loss in a row when he was knocked out by Ryan Spann.

After more than a year off, Reyes booked his return in January for the fight with Ulberg at UFC 297 but an injury prevented the matchup from happening. Reyes was then expected to clash with Ulberg in March but this latest health condition prevented him from competing.

Reyes didn’t say how soon he hoped to fight again, but if he received a clean bill of health from the deep vein thrombosis, it’s likely he’ll be able to compete sometime in 2024.