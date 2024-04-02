Dricus du Plessis calls out Israel Adesanya for UFC 305 in Australia

Dricus du Plessis wants Israel Adesanya in Australia.

Multiple reports indicate the UFC wants du Plessis vs. Adesanya to headline the promotion’s return to Australia at UFC 305. On Tuesday, du Plessis responded to those rumors by calling out “The Last Stylebender.”

“Looks like someone wants another beating in Aus. “I’m in, I also wouldn’t want to fight the king of Africa on home soil. Manifestations working good for you AGAIN! “#stillknocks #proudlysouthafrican #preparetobeamazed #championoftheworld”

In January, du Plessis won a split decision over Sean Strickland to claim the UFC middleweight title at UFC 297. After the win, he called for a fight with two-time champion Adesanya at the upcoming UFC 300 card. A du Plessis injury ultimately rendered that impossible, but the South African champion didn’t give up on the matchup.

While the fight is still far from being official, Adesanya has also made known his desire to fight du Plessis, and he reportedly is open to the UFC 305 booking.

Du Plessis and Adesanya have a long-standing rivalry that dates back to when Adesanya was the middleweight champion and du Plessis called him out, saying he would be a true African champion and bring the belt back to Africa, instead of to New Zealand. This kicked off heated animosity between the two, and it appeared they’d settle their differences at UFC 293 in Sydney. Instead, du Plessis was unable to fight on that timeline.

Sean Strickland then stepped in at UFC 293 and upset Adesanya, leading to the eventual title fight between Strickland and du Plessis. Almost a year later, Australia may get the original title fight it was promised.

UFC 305 takes place Aug. 18 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.