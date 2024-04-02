Heck of a Morning: The fallout of super weird UFC Atlantic City event

UFC Atlantic City sure had its moments, and delivered a bunch of talking points coming out of it — both good and bad – but the seemingly unanimous phrase used to describe the event as a whole is “super weird.” Between the multiple eye pokes that led to finishes, to hip knockouts, to finishes and results that left us scratching our heads, this was not a normal event.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to this past Saturday’s event, Manon Fiorot’s dominant decision win over Erin Blanchfield in the main event, Chris Weidman’s controversial victory over Bruno Silva and how the former champion has reacted to it, along with Joaquin Buckley’s great in-cage performance, but not-so-great microphone work after getting the co-main event win over Vicente Luque. Additionally, listener questions include the UFC St. Louis main event between Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento that has been unanimously criticized, referees still not enforcing penalties during fights, UFC 300, and much more.

