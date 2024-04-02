Mark Coleman to be guest at UFC 300 after surviving house fire: ‘I’m the backup for every fighter’

Mark Coleman is headed to UFC 300.

In March, nearly died from smoke inhalation after saving his parents from a house fire. The UFC Hall of Famer ultimately pulled through that and a subsequent bout of pneumonia to make a full recovery.

Now, to honor “The Hammer,” the UFC is bringing its first-ever heavyweight champion to the biggest card of the year.

On Tuesday, Coleman posted to his Instagram account revealing that the UFC is bringing he and his daughters to UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas.

“I’m so excited today. The UFC is bringing me in giving me and my daughters tickets to the biggest show ever UFC 300 in Las Vegas. So stoked let’s go. The BMF belt that’s the one I’m excited about. The main event is huge as well. The whole card is sick. See you there. What a great day to be alive. Be the best version of yourself you can be you never know when you’re gonna need it. Sober is cool, carnivore diet, nine ancestral tenants, hammer House for life.”

Coleman is feeling so good after his ordeal that he joked about stepping in as a late replacement if needed.

“What’s up everybody,” he said in the video. “Good afternoon! I’m so excited. UFC is bringing me into UFC 300. I’m in training. I’m the backup for every fighter. Let’s go!”

UFC 300 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. The card also features a strawweight title bout between Weili Zhang and Yan Xiaonan and the first ever “BMF” title defense when Justin Gaethje faces Max Holloway in a featured main card fight.