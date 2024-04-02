UFC 200 live main card watch party: Reliving one of the UFC’s all-time chaotic fight weeks

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for UFC 200, which took place July 9, 2016 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the middle of the craziest year in UFC history. MMA Fighting takes a look back at the historic pay-per-view event on the road to UFC 300 on April 13. After one of the wildest fight weeks ever, the main event became Miesha Tate defending her bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and E. Casey Leydon, along special guests Shaun Al-Shatti and José Youngs to watch along with the memorable UFC 200 main card. Additionally, the panel will share stories from covering the event live, how UFC 200 went from Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2, to Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 2, to Tate vs. Nunes as the main event, and much more.

In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar returns to the octagon for the first time in nearly five years to face Mark Hunt, while Cormier remained on the card to face former middleweight champion Anderson Silva — who took the fight on two days’ notice.

UFC 200 also features an interim featherweight title fight between José Aldo and Frankie Edgar, along with former heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez facing Travis Browne in the main card opener.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 200 Watch Party at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.