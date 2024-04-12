PFL 2 Results: Kasanganay vs. Polizzi

MMA Fighting has PFL 2 results for the Kasanganay vs. Polizzi fight card and more from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday night.
In the main event, former PFL light heavyweight tournament champion Imga Kasanganay and Alex Polizzi will square off in a light heavyweight contest.
Former PFL light heavyweight tournament champion Rob Wilkinson will meet Tom Breese in a light heavyweight match in the co-main event.
Check out the PFL 2 results below.
Main card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)
Impa Kasanganay vs. Alex Polizzi
Clay Collard vs. Patricky Pitbull
Mads Burnell vs. Michael Dufort
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Simon Biyong
Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Jakob Nedoh
Bruno Miranda vs. Brent Primus
Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Solomon Renfro
Elvin Espinoza vs. Adam Piccolotti
