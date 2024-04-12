PFL 2 Results: Kasanganay vs. Polizzi

MMA Fighting has PFL 2 results for the Kasanganay vs. Polizzi fight card and more from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday night.

In the main event, former PFL light heavyweight tournament champion Imga Kasanganay and Alex Polizzi will square off in a light heavyweight contest.

Former PFL light heavyweight tournament champion Rob Wilkinson will meet Tom Breese in a light heavyweight match in the co-main event.

Check out the PFL 2 results below.

Main card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Impa Kasanganay vs. Alex Polizzi

Rob Wilkinson vs. Tom Breese

Clay Collard vs. Patricky Pitbull

Mads Burnell vs. Michael Dufort

Sadibou Sy vs. Josh Silveira

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Simon Biyong

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Jakob Nedoh

Bruno Miranda vs. Brent Primus

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Solomon Renfro

Elvin Espinoza vs. Adam Piccolotti

Marcelo Nunes vs. Jordan Heiderman