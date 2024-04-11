UFC HOFer Mark Coleman to put ‘BMF’ belt on Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway winner at UFC 300

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman might really be the “baddest motherf*****” in the world after his near-death experience. Now, he’ll actually get to crown the “BMF” champion at UFC 300.

Current “BMF” champ Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, who go to war in a featured bout on Saturday’s pay-per-view main card, suggested Coleman wrap the belt around the winner. They acknowledged the harrowing experience he endured, a house fire in his native Ohio that sent him scrambling to his parents – and hospitalized with severe smoke inhalation.

Coleman also suffered burns after pulling his mother and father out of his childhood home, which caught fire overnight while they were all asleep. The UFC legend spent several days in the hospital recovering from the injuries suffered before he was finally released.

At the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White was asked about Coleman putting the belt on the winner, and he simply answered, “done!”

Coleman is the third person to honor the “BMF” champion after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson put the belt on the promotion’s first such titleholder, Jorge Masvidal, who in 2019 defeated Nate Diaz for the strap. Masvidal then put the belt on Gaethje after he knocked out Dustin Poirier this past July.

UFC 300 caps off a whirlwind month for the former UFC heavyweight champ and Hall of Famer, who was recently gifted tickets the Las Vegas event by his former promoter.

Gaethje and Holloway meet in one of the three five-round fights at UFC 300, which also includes a strawweight tilte fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan. In the main event, Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill.