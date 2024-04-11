UFC 300: Dana White to hand out $300k performance bonuses, fighters go wild at presser

Ask and ye shall receive.

Ahead of UFC 300 on Saturday, UFC CEO Dana White announced the promotion will hand out $300,000 performance bonuses for the historic card taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The decision was made during the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference. Beforehand, some of the fighters called for increased bonuses for the massive event, which features 12 current or former champions.

After it was pointed out that the promotion awarded $100,000 bonuses at UFC 100, White turned to the 26 athletes on the stage to ask what they wanted for UFC 300.

Dana White: “What should it be raised to?”

Fighters: “$300,000!”

Dana White: “$300,000. It’s done!”

The Boss is adding a little extra to the bonuses on Saturday night #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/TncnLQrPnA — UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2024

Featherweight competitor Sodiq Yusuff tried to get even more money out of the UFC CEO, asking for bonuses for all three parts of the card ­ — early prelims, prelims and main card — but White wasn’t quite ready to go that far.

“There’s $1.2 million in bonuses,” White said in response. “Fight your ass off.”

The UFC has occasionally increased bonuses for special events like these, including moments when White awarded a bonus to every fighter who earned a finish.

This time around, the UFC 300 fighters are vying for a chance at $300,000 for the two “Performance of the Night” bonuses along with $300,000 each for the fighters involved in the “Fight of the Night.”