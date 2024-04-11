UFC 300 press conference staredowns: Jamahal Hill dangles, smashes Alex Pereira’s stone head

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill were nothing but respectful on fight week before their title showdown in the headliner of UFC 300.

But after a raucous press conference, Hill showed a little gamesmanship by dangling a physical version of stone head Pereira uses for branding, later announcing to the crowd “the champ is here.” A mix of boos and cheers greeted him.

Check out the Pereira vs. Hill faceoff above. You can see full staredowns after the UFC 300 press conference below.

UFC 300 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.