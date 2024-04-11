Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios rescheduled for UFC event on June 8

Teen sensation Raul Rosas Jr. finally has his return booked with a rescheduled fight against Ricky Turcios at a UFC Fight Night card on June 8.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday, noting bout agreements have been issued for the matchup.

The matchup between Rosas and Turcios was originally scheduled at the UFC Mexico City card back in Feburary, but Rosas fell ill just before the fight, forcing him to drop out. Attempts were made to reschedule the fight at the next UFC event one week later at UFC Vegas 87, but that bout was also cancelled.

Now, the bantamweights run it back in June.

A highly touted prospect who debuted with the UFC at just 18, Rosas sports a 2-1 record overall including a lightning-quick first-round finish in his previous outing against Terrence Mitchell this past September.

As for Turcios, he claimed The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 title in 2021, but he dropped his next fight against Aiemann Zahabi. He bounced back with a win over Kevin Natividad back in November 2022, but he’s since been out of action.

Rosas vs. Turcios is the latest addition to the card on June 8, which is expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. No main event has been confirmed for the card.