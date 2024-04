In the fourth episode of UFC 300 Embedded, UFC 300 stars complete media obligations, Kayla Harrison gets a special UFC 300 jacket, Charles Oliveira and Jamahal Hill get in some last-minute training, Hill collects signatures from the fight card, including his opponent, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who explains the word “chama.”

