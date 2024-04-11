PFL 2 weigh-in video, results

The PFL 2 weigh-in video features all 24 fighters from Friday’s card at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

In the main event, Impa Kasanganay and Alex Polizzi will have to hit the light heavyweight limit of 206 pounds for a non-title fight.

The PFL 2 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 9 p.m. ET, and the video will be above.

Get PFL 2 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Impa Kasanganay (204.8) vs. Alex Polizzi (204)

Rob Wilkinson (205.8) vs. Tom Breese (205.2)

Clay Collard (155.6) vs. Patricky Pitbull (155.2)

Mads Burnell (156) vs. Michael Dufort (155.8)

Sadibou Sy (205) vs. Josh Silveira (205.4)

Antonio Carlos Junior (205.4) vs. Simon Biyong (205.4)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (205.8) vs. Jakob Nedoh (206)

Bruno Miranda (155.4) vs. Brent Primus (155.8)

Gadzhi Rabadanov (155.8) vs. Solomon Renfro (155.6)

Elvin Espinoza (155.4) vs. Adam Piccolotti (155.6)

Marcelo Nunes (241.6) vs. Jordan Heiderman (246.2)