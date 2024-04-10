 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean Strickland agrees to fight Paulo Costa, UFC 302 matchup in works

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC 297: Strickland v Du Plessis Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Sean Strickland agreed to fight Paulo Costa on social media, setting the stage for a showdown between the UFC middleweight stars.

Costa previously reported Strickland turned down an offer for UFC 302. Strickland subsequently indicated he sought a pay bump for fighting the one-time middleweight title challenger.

After a meeting with the UFC, Strickland reports his concerns have been addressed.

Well had a meeting with the UFC and told them that I don’t want to be rich. I want to be able to support a family after my career is done

They actually were pretty supportive, made it happen. Thank you fans!

Alright @BorrachinhaMMA you got your wish... Let’s do some bleeding.

With Strickland’s tweet, verbal agreements are in place for Strickland and Costa, a person with knowledge of the UFC’s plans told MMA Fighting. Contracts are expected to be finalized shortly, and the bout is expected to serve as the co-main event of UFC 302.

UFC 302 takes place June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The event’s main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

After initially turning down Costa, Strickland clued fans in to his financial demands, revealing his pay to be less than $200,000 to show and $200,000 to win. He asked them how much they thought he was offered to face the Brazilian slugger on seven weeks’ notice.

Costa is two months’ removed from a decision loss to ex-champ Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, which sent him back to the drawing board after a dominant win over ex-champ Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

Strickland initially campaigned for a rematch with current champ Dricus du Plessis, who outpointed him at UFC 297 to win the title after his improbable upset of Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

A main event for UFC 302 has yet to be revealed by the promotion. A heavyweight bout between Jailton Almeida and Alexandr Romanov was recently confirmed for the summer fight card.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting