Sean Strickland agrees to fight Paulo Costa, UFC 302 matchup in works

Sean Strickland agreed to fight Paulo Costa on social media, setting the stage for a showdown between the UFC middleweight stars.

Costa previously reported Strickland turned down an offer for UFC 302. Strickland subsequently indicated he sought a pay bump for fighting the one-time middleweight title challenger.

After a meeting with the UFC, Strickland reports his concerns have been addressed.

Well had a meeting with the UFC and told them that I don't want to be rich. I want to be able to support a family after my career is done



They actually were pretty supportive, made it happen. Thank you fans!



Alright @BorrachinhaMMA you got your wish... Let's do some bleeding. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 10, 2024

With Strickland’s tweet, verbal agreements are in place for Strickland and Costa, a person with knowledge of the UFC’s plans told MMA Fighting. Contracts are expected to be finalized shortly, and the bout is expected to serve as the co-main event of UFC 302.

UFC 302 takes place June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The event’s main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

After initially turning down Costa, Strickland clued fans in to his financial demands, revealing his pay to be less than $200,000 to show and $200,000 to win. He asked them how much they thought he was offered to face the Brazilian slugger on seven weeks’ notice.

Costa is two months’ removed from a decision loss to ex-champ Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, which sent him back to the drawing board after a dominant win over ex-champ Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

Strickland initially campaigned for a rematch with current champ Dricus du Plessis, who outpointed him at UFC 297 to win the title after his improbable upset of Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

A main event for UFC 302 has yet to be revealed by the promotion. A heavyweight bout between Jailton Almeida and Alexandr Romanov was recently confirmed for the summer fight card.