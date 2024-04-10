Kayla Harrison’s first official UFC bantamweight photos emerge for UFC 300

Kayla Harrison is two days away from her first fight as a bantamweight, and promo photos for UFC 300 reveal her transformation.

Harrison, a multi-time PFL champ at 155 pounds, is set to face ex-champ Holly Holm in the final fight before Saturday’s pay-per-view card. A big storyline heading into the blockbuster pay-per-view is whether or not she can make weight.

The first photos of Harrison show her progress since taking on the challenge, though she has cautioned that her final push to 135 pounds will be the hardest of the journey.

Check out the images from Harrison’s UFC 300 promotional photoshoot.

Harrison, 33, most recently appeared in the cage in the PFL, her longtime promotional home since her move to MMA from judo, where she won two Olympic gold medals. She outpointed UFC vet Aspen Ladd, bouncing back from the first loss of her professional career, a 2022 decision setback to three-time opponent Larissa Pacheco that cost her a third PFL tournament win after twice winning the competition; she twice defeated Pacheco in earlier bouts.

Here is Harrison’s 2022 ceremonial weigh-in photo as a lightweight. She also competed once as an MMA featherweight, notching a quick win in the all-female Invicta FC promotion.

Here is Harrison as a featherweight.

Holm, 42, most recently appeared in the UFC this past July at UFC Vegas 77, where she suffered a submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva. The setback was later overturned when Silva failed a post-fight drug test. Prior to that, Holm outpointed Yana Santos.

Holm is 5-6 since knocking out Ronda Rousey to win the UFC bantamweight title in 2015.