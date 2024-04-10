Jiri Prochazka releases personal promo for UFC 300, evoking the classic film ‘300’

“No retreat, no surrender.”

Those are the first words of Jiri Prochazka’s new promo ahead of UFC 300, but may serve as a warning to Aleksandar Rakic.

This Saturday in Las Vegas, Prochazka takes on Rakic in the featured prelim bout of UFC 300. Given the magnitude of the event, the UFC is pulling out all the promotional stops, and so are the fighters as just a few days before the event, Prochazka dropped a personal video promo for his fight this evening, showing cinematic preparation for his fight, set to audio of Gerard Butler as King Leonidas in the 2006 film 300.

“No retreat, no surrender. That is Spartan law. And by Spartan law we will stand and fight... and die. SPARTANS! What is your profession?! HA-OOH! HA-OOH! HA-OOH!”

This is Prochazka’s first fight since losing to Alex Pereira at UFC 295. The former light heavyweight champion is 3-1 in the UFC, and 29-4-1 in his career overall.