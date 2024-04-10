No Bets Barred: UFC 300 is finally here, and it is spectacular!

UFC 300 is finally here!

Arguably the greatest fight card ever assembled on paper, UFC 300 is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. The fight card also features a strawweight title bout between Weili Zhang and Yan Xiaonan, AND a “BMF” title bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. On top of that, there are SEVEN other former UFC champions on the card and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. This is the weekend everyone has been waiting for all year, and the No Bets Barred boys are ready for a deep dive into every one of the amazing fights this Saturday in Las Vegas.

Conner Burks and Jed Meshew open the show with a brief recap of UFC Vegas 90 before diving into this one in a lifetime card. Is Jamahal Hill rushing back too soon for this fight or is Alex Pereira in for a world of trouble? Can Weili Zhang keep rolling against her countrywoman, or will Yan Xiaonan level up? Who will survive the war between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway? All this and a lot more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Tune in for episode 85 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.