UFC Atlantic City medical suspensions: Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva need doctor clearance

Ten fighters need doctor clearance to resume competition after UFC Atlantic City, including ex-middleweight champ Chris Weidman and Bruno Silva.

The middleweight competitors went to a technical decision after a replay revealed repeated eye pokes to Silva. As a result, Silva needs a doctor’s clearance for his eye after his loss on points to Weidman, who needs a CT scan to be cleared.

Main event winner Manon Fiorot also needs a doctor’s clearance after her shutout win over Erin Blanchfield. The France native was rushed to the hospital immediately after her win, which could set up a title shot in the flyweight division.

UFC Atlantic City took place this past Saturday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., and aired live on ESPN.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions from UFC Atlantic City.

Manon Fiorot: Fiorot suspended indefinitely pending orthopedic clearance of right arm, and suspended 60 days with no contact.

Erin Blanchfield: suspended 30 days for facial lacerations.

Joaquin Buckley: suspended 7 days with no contact.

Vicente Luque: suspended 45 days with no contact for TKO.

Chris Weidman: suspended indefinitely pending CT scan head clearance, and suspended 30 days no contact.

Bruno Silva: suspended indefinitely pending opthalmologist clearance for left eye, and also suspended 30 days with no contact.

Nursulton Ruziboev: suspended 7 days.

Sedriques Dumas: suspended indefinitely pending opthalmologist clearance for right eye, and suspended 60 days for KO/45 days with no contact.

Bill Algeo: suspended 45 days with no contact for TKO.

Rhys McKee suspended 7 days no contact.

Nate Landwehr: suspended 45 days with no contact for scalp laceration

Jamall Emmers: suspended indefinitely pending neurologist exam clearance, and suspended 60 days for KO/45 days with no contact.

Loopy Godinez: suspended 7 days with no contact.

Herbert Burns: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO, and suspended indefinitely pending neurologist exam clearance.

Connor Matthews: suspended 45 days with no contact for TKO, and suspended indefinitely pending neurologist exam clearance.

Ibo Aslan: suspended 30 days with no contact, suspended indefinitely pending CT head exam clearance, and suspended indefinitely pending X-ray of right foot.

Anton Turkalj: suspended 60 days with no contact for TKO, suspended indefinitely pending CT head scan clearance, suspended indefinitely pending neurologist exam clearance, and suspended indefinitely pending X-ray of lower extremities (tibia/fibia).

Jacob Malkoun: suspended 30 days

Andre Petroski: suspended 45 days no contact for TKO, and suspended indefinitely pending CT head scan clearance.

Caolan Loughran: suspended 7 days with no contact

Angel Pacheco: suspended 45 days with no contact for facial lacerations, suspended indefinitely pending orthopedist clearance of left ankle.