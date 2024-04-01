KSI trolls Jake Paul with George Foreman fight April Fool’s gag, plus more MMA social media shenanigans

KSI didn’t miss the chance to have a laugh on April Fool’s Day.

The annual celebration of jokes and jibes brought out the mischievous side of the combat sports community, including the popular YouTuber-turned-boxer who took a moment to poke fun at rival Jake Paul. Paul made headlines recently with the announcement that he will be boxing heavyweight legend Mike Tyson on July 20 in a bout that streams live on Netflix and the matchup has received its fair share of criticism from fans and fighters alike.

KSI was among the detractors, so it’s not surprising that his April Fool’s gag was a mock announcement of a bout between him and another heavyweight legend, George Foreman.

I’m back baby! Fighting 75 year old legend and former champ. Don’t worry, age ain’t nothing but a number. Forman hits harder and is faster than ever before! pic.twitter.com/7JTndGLzTp — ksi (@KSI) April 1, 2024

“I’m back baby! Fighting 75 year old legend and former champ. Don’t worry, age ain’t nothing but a number. Forman hits harder and is faster than ever before!”

To drive the joke home, the satiric poster for KSI vs. Foreman lists the bout as taking place on “NOTflix” and having “5 second rounds,” “150 oz gloves,” and “no punching allowed.” KSI also mentioned the fact that Foreman is 75, which is 18 years older than Tyson.

While Paul is actually booked, KSI is yet to officially make his next move in the boxing world. He recently suffered his first pro loss in six fights, dropping a narrow—and uneventful—decision to Tommy Fury.

Check out the April Fool’s shenanigans the fighting world got up to on social media below.

DEVELOPING STORY: UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has been reported missing by family, the Birmingham Police Department has confirmed.



Last seen 12/16/23 in the middle of T-Mobile arena surrounded by sleeping fans.



Please send info to @BrumPolice pic.twitter.com/bTHPhseGJW — REMEMBER THE SHOW (@remembertheshow) April 1, 2024