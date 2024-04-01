The MMA Hour with CM Punk and Rhea Ripley in studio, Nate Landwehr, Joaquin Buckley, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: We kick things off with Parlay Boys recapping their wild weekend in Atlantic City.
1:30 p.m.: Nate Landwehr looks back on his bonus-winning knockout at UFC Atlantic City.
1:45 p.m.: Joaquin Buckley reflects on his massive win over Vicente Luque.
2 p.m.: WWE star CM Punk joins us in-studio to discuss anything and everything.
4 p.m.: WWE women’s world champion Rhea Ripley joins us in-studio as well.
5 p.m.: The Parlay Boys look back at their best bets from the combat sports weekend.
