The MMA Hour with CM Punk and Rhea Ripley in studio, Nate Landwehr, Joaquin Buckley, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick things off with Parlay Boys recapping their wild weekend in Atlantic City.

1:30 p.m.: Nate Landwehr looks back on his bonus-winning knockout at UFC Atlantic City.

1:45 p.m.: Joaquin Buckley reflects on his massive win over Vicente Luque.

2 p.m.: WWE star CM Punk joins us in-studio to discuss anything and everything.

4 p.m.: WWE women’s world champion Rhea Ripley joins us in-studio as well.

5 p.m.: The Parlay Boys look back at their best bets from the combat sports weekend.

