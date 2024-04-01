On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Atlantic City

Manon Fiorot has done more than enough to earn a title shot in the flyweight division after delivering a one-sided performance in her first promotional main event against Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City. While merit is certainly on Fiorot’s side, is timing a different story altogether — to the point where Fiorot may have to take another fight while she waits to see how the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy plays out?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next for Fiorot after her dominant victory over Blanchfield. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Joaquin Buckley following his stoppage win over Vicente Luque in the co-main event, Chris Weidman after his controversial win over Bruno Silva, along with fellow main card winners Nursulton Ruziboev, Kyle Nelson, Chidi Njokuani, and more.

