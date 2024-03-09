UFC 299 video: Jack Della Maddalena blasts Gilbert Burns with knee, finishes with vicious ground and pound

Jack Della Maddalena is ready for title contention after picking up the biggest win of his career with a stunning finish over Gilbert Burns at UFC 299.

It was a close fight throughout but just when it looked like Burns was taking over with his grappling, Della Maddalena slipped free and then blasted the Brazilian with a huge knee up the middle to block another takedown attempt. Burns wobbled and fell down with Della Maddalena immediately jumping on the one-time title challenger as he hammered away with punches and elbows until referee Dan Miragliotta stopped the fight.

The end came 3:43 in the third round with Della Maddalena scoring the knockout win.

“It feels good,” Della Maddalena said about his win. “My plan was come here grab the cash and dash. I knew I hurt him. He’s the man. There’s some scary people in this division but I’m the f***** scariest.

Della Maddalena displayed good boxing and the ability to get back up again after Burns landed an early takedown. On the feet, Della Maddalena used his distance to connect with solid combinations but he was also careful not to overextend and potentially allow Burns on the inside.

Burns eventually countered that with a slick takedown just before the end of the opening round and he blasted Della Maddalena with a big hammer fist just before the horn sounded. When the second round started, Burns went back to his grappling again to put Della Maddalena on the mat where he clearly felt he had his biggest advantage.

To his credit, Della Maddalena eventually worked his way back up again but Burns made him pay with a nasty elbow that clubbed the Australian directly across the face. Burns then blasted him with a huge overhand right before slipping inside for another takedown where he quickly advanced his position and took the back to begin working for submissions.

A pair of close rounds led to Della Maddalena’s coaches urging him to go for the finish and the Contender Series veteran clearly listened. Della Maddalena really began letting his hands go and he cracked Burns with a couple of stiff punches to start the final round.

Burns turned back to his grappling but he just couldn’t hold onto Della Maddalena as the Australian kept scrambling to return to his feet. When Della Maddalena finally broke free, Burns immediately dropped for another takedown but he was met with the huge knee strike that effectively ended his night.

Once Burns was on the canvas, Della Maddalena was relentless with his ground and pound to score the finish and now he’s looking for another marquee fight that could earn him a shot at UFC gold.

“Shavkat Rakhmonov,” Della Maddalena shouted. “I think you and me would make a hell of a title eliminator.”