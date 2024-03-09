UFC 299 live blog: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

This is the UFC 299 live blog for Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, the prelim main event fight on Saturday in Miami.

A man many pegged as a future title challenger since joining the UFC in 2016, Blaydes has still never gotten that opportunity, despite being in the top 10 nearly that entire time due to his unfortunate penchant for poorly timed losses. The most recent of those was a first-round knockout loss to Sergei Pavlovich that once again set Blaydes back. “Razor” not hopes to reinsert himself into the title picture though by taking on the impressive rising prospect Almeida.

One of the most exciting prospects in all of MMA, Almeida has been nearly untouchable since joining the UFC in 2022. With six wins, five finishes, and a dominant decision win over Derrick Lewis in November, Almeida hopes to put himself in position for a title shot next, either against undisputed champion Jon Jones, or interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Check out the UFC 299 prelim main event fight live blog below.