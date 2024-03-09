UFC 299 live blog: Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong

This is the UFC 299 live blog for Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, the opening main card fight on Saturday in Miami.

Just a few years ago, Yan was the UFC bantamweight champion and widely considered to be one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Oh how the times have changed. In his first title defense, Yan lost the belt via DQ against Aljamain Sterling and has struggled to regain his former glory ever since. A unanimous decision win against Cory Sandhagen followed but then Yan dropped his next three fights, putting his back fully against the wall as he faces the young and hungry Song.

Still only 26 years old, Song took the leap from “exciting prospect” to legitimate title threat in the last fews years as he’s continue to put together impressive performances inside the cage. Most recently, Song won a five-round unanimous decision over Chris Gutierrez to earn him this shot at the bantamweight elite.

Check out the UFC 299 opening main card fight live blog below.