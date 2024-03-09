UFC 299 live blog: Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

This is the UFC 299 live blog for Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, the main card welterweight fight on Saturday in Miami.

A staple of the UFC since 2014, Burns had an up-and-down career in the octagon until making the move up to welterweight in 2019. Four impressive wins later and “Durinho” found himself in a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman, nearly stopping the champion before getting finished himself in the third round. Since then the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion has continued to take big fights against the best in the division, winning more often than he loses, while he tries to work himself back to another title opportunity.

One of the most talked about prospects in the welterweight division, Della Maddalena burst onto the UFC in 2022 with three first-round knockouts that got people questions how high the Australian fighter can go. The answer appears to be quite high as he’s continued to win since then, stacking three more victories while steadily climbing the 170-pound rankings and this Saturday is his big chance to step into the realm of legitimate contenders

Check out the UFC 299 main card welterweight fight live blog below.