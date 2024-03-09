UFC 299 live blog: Kevin Holland vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page

This is the UFC 299 live blog for Kevin Holland vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page, the featured welterweight fight on Saturday in Miami.

One of the most active fighters in the UFC in recent years, Holland endeared himself to fans and Dana White with a style high on both action and showmanship, coupled with a willingness to fight anyone, anywhere, at any time. That’s gotten Holland into a trouble a time or two as he’s fought a murder’s row of contenders the past two years, and won as much as he lost as a result. That will continue tonight as he welcomes Page to the octagon.

Related Get Latest UFC 299 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

One of the most popular fighters to ever come out of Bellator, Page never wore gold in the promotion be he did make quite a name for himself with his flashy style and exciting celebrations. After years of talking about moving to the UFC, Page finally has done so and a win over Holland, plus his natural charisma, could see him sneak to the head of the welterweight title line.

Check out the UFC 299 featured welterweight fight live blog below.