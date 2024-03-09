 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 299 video: Watch Michel Pereira bust a move for walkout, sleep Michal Oleksiejczuk

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 299: Pereira v Oleksiejczuk Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Michel Pereira busted a move three times at UFC 299: during his walkout, his fight and after a spectacular win.

Pereira got the crowd going with a dance routine before quickly taking out Michal Oleksiejczuk on Saturday’s preliminary card at Caseya Center. A series of body shots badly hurt Oleksiejczuk, allowing Pereira to snatch a rear-naked choke that slept his foe just 67 seconds into their fight.

Check out Pereira’s snazzy walkout and finish below.

After sleeping Oleksiejczuk, Pereira break-danced in the octagon to celebrate.

Pereira also worked the crowd at the weigh-ins for UFC 299, rattling off a series of hand-springs for his ceremonial trip to the scale. It was his seventh straight win in the octagon and second since moving back to the middleweight division, where the effects of a weight cut didn’t have as much potential to sap his acrobatic moves in the octagon.

Oleksiejczuk drops to 1-2 after a quick stoppage of Chidi Njokuani in his previous outing at UFC Singapore.

