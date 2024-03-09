UFC 299 live blog: Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

This is the UFC 299 live blog for Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis, the five-round co-main event on Saturday in Miami.

One of the most accomplished and well-respected fighters in the entire sport, there’s little in MMA that Poirier has not already done. After losing the ‘BMF’ title fight against Justin Gaethje in 2023, fans wondered how much Poirier had left in the tank. The answer, it turned out, was a lot as “The Diamond” accepted a fight with one of the lightweight division’s most violent and exciting up-and-comers.

Undefeated since dropping down to lightweight in 2022, Saint Denis has emerged as one of the most exciting fighters in all of MMA. With four finishes and three post-fight bonuses to his name in the UFC, Saint Denis broke into the 155-pound top-15 with a 91-second demolition of Matt Frevola at UFC 295. Now he gets a massive opportunity to jump into the title picture with a win over the former interim champion.

Check out the UFC 299 co-main event fight live blog below.