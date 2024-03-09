Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner official as final fight added to UFC 300

Lightweights Renato Moicano and Jalin Turner clash in the final fight added to the historic UFC 300 card on April 13 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The matchup was announced during the UFC 299 broadcast on Saturday.

Moicano seeks his third straight win at 155 pounds after finishing Brad Riddell with a submission. He most recently earned a unanimous decision over Drew Dober in February.

As for Turner, the 28-year-old Contender Series veteran looks to build on his recent knockout win over Bobby Green, which put him back on track following a pair of split decision losses in fights against Matuesz Gamrot and Dan Hooker. Prior to those, Turner had rattled off five straight wins, making waves in the lightweight division.

The addition of Moicano vs. Turner brings UFC 300 to 13 total bouts. The main event takes place in the light heavyweight division as reigning champion Alex Pereira faces Jamahal Hill.