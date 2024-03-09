UFC 299 start time, TV schedule for Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera 2

The UFC 299 start time and TV schedule for the Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera 2 event at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post helps explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a five-fight early preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Ion Cutelaba and Philipe Lins.

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian

CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev

Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz

The event then moves to a four-fight preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN News and ESPN+, headlined by a heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almeida.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

The ESPN+ pay-per-view begins at 10 p.m. ET and is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between UFC champion Sean O’Malley and longtime rival Marlon Vera. O’Malley seeks the first defense of his bantamweight title and a slice of revenge after suffering the only loss of his UFC career to Vera via first-round TKO in 2020. The official main card can be seen below.

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong