UFC 299 start time, TV schedule for Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera 2

The UFC 299 start time and TV schedule for the Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera 2 event at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday night is below.
The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post helps explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
The event kicks off with a five-fight early preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Ion Cutelaba and Philipe Lins.
Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian
The event then moves to a four-fight preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN News and ESPN+, headlined by a heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almeida.
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
The ESPN+ pay-per-view begins at 10 p.m. ET and is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between UFC champion Sean O’Malley and longtime rival Marlon Vera. O’Malley seeks the first defense of his bantamweight title and a slice of revenge after suffering the only loss of his UFC career to Vera via first-round TKO in 2020. The official main card can be seen below.
Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page
Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong
