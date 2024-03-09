UFC 299 Results: O’Malley vs. Vera 2

MMA Fighting has UFC 299 results for the O’Malley vs. Vera 2 fight card, live blogs for the entire main card, and more from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., on Saturday night.

In the main event, Sean O’Malley will defend his UFC bantamweight title for the first time in a rematch against Marlon Vera. Vera defeated O’Malley in their previous meeting at UFC 252 via first-round TKO.

Dustin Poirier will try to bounce back from his loss to Justin Gaethje when he squares off against Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event in a lightweight contest.

Check out UFC 299 results below.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong

Prelims (ESPN News/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian

CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev

Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz