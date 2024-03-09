UFC 299 Results: O’Malley vs. Vera 2

MMA Fighting has UFC 299 results for the O’Malley vs. Vera 2 fight card, live blogs for the entire main card, and more from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., on Saturday night.
In the main event, Sean O’Malley will defend his UFC bantamweight title for the first time in a rematch against Marlon Vera. Vera defeated O’Malley in their previous meeting at UFC 252 via first-round TKO.
Dustin Poirier will try to bounce back from his loss to Justin Gaethje when he squares off against Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event in a lightweight contest.
Check out UFC 299 results below.
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page
Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong
Prelims (ESPN News/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian
