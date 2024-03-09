UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 299 event, which takes place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. In the main event, Sean O’Malley defends his bantamweight title for the first time against the only to man to ever defeat him inside the octagon in Marlon Vera.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Conner Burks, and other special guests to watch along with UFC 299 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier takes on surging contender Benoit Saint Denis in a scheduled five-round contest.

UFC 299 will also feature a welterweight battle as fan-favorite Kevin Holland welcomes longtime Bellator veteran Michael Page to the octagon, as well as another high stakes 170-pound clash between one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns and Jack Della Maddalena.

The UFC 299 main card opens up with an intriguing bantamweight matchup between former champion Petr Yan and Song Yadong.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 299 Watch Party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT.