The Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera full fight video shows how the UFC bantamweight champion suffered the only loss of his career - even though O’Malley might disagree.

Vera’s leg kicks proved to be too much at UFC 252 as his early destruction took too much of a toll, leading to a first-round knockout of O’Malley at the 4:37 mark at the Aug. 16, 2020 event.

Since the loss, O’Malley has reeled off five wins in his past six fights (with one no-contest), including a knockout of former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling in the second round of the UFC 292 main event this past August.

Vera has won five of his seven fights since his win over O’Malley. His losses were to Corey Sandhagen (split decision) and Jose Aldo (unanimous decision). Vera defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision in his last outing at UFC 292.

Sean O’Malley and Chito Vera will clash again in the UFC 299 main event as O’Malley will make his first title defense of his UFC bantamweight championship on pay-per-view in Miami on Saturday night.