Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou post-fight show: Reacting to Joshua’s devastating knockout of Ngannou

Anthony Joshua scored one for boxing over Francis Ngannou, and he did it in violent fashion.

On Friday, Joshua faced Ngannou in a 10-round boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a possible shot at the undisputed heavyweight on the line. Despite his limited boxing experience, Ngannou’s impressive performance against Tyson Fury in his professional boxing debut had many wondering if “The Predator” was simply not bound by conventional thought. They thought he might author an upset victory to again shock boxing purists.

Unfortunately for Ngannou, though, Joshua did not get that memo.

Joshua demolished Ngannou with relative ease, dropping the lineal MMA champion in the first round before dropping him again in the second. He then finishing the fight with one of the most brutal knockouts you’ll ever see.

Was Ngannou overhyped to begin with? Where does he go from here? Was this a win for the PFL? All this an more is discussed as the MMA Fighting crew reacts to the massive KO.

Catch the UFC Vegas 87 post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.