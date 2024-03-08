Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou post-fight press conference video

Watch the post-fight press conference for the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: Knockout Chaos boxing event on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, courtesy of Sky Sports Boxing.

Joshua vs. Ngannou took place March 8 at the Freedom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Anthony Joshua (7-1) and Francis Ngannou (0-1) squared off in the the main event clash.

The Joshua vs. Ngannou post-fight press conference takes place about 30 or so minutes after the main event ends, meaning it will start around 8:30 p.m. ET.