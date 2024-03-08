Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Friday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Joshua vs. Ngannou took place March 8 at the Freedom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Anthony Joshua (28-3) and Francis Ngannou (0-2) squared off in the the main event clash.

The fight aired live on pay-per-view on DAZN and PPV.com. Catch all the video highlights below.

ANTHONY JOSHUA KNOCKS FRANCIS OUT COLD ON THE CANVAS pic.twitter.com/IvlCAjPBu0 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 9, 2024

What a knockdown by Joshua in the 1st!!! pic.twitter.com/ncFcjGcUG5 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 9, 2024

For more on Joshua vs. Ngannou, check out our live blog below.

Round 1: Both men out in orthodox and Ngannou starts with a left hook. He’s tense to start. AJ setting some distance and putting a jab out there. Lots of feints on both sides. Ngannou eased up a bit and sneaks a pawing jab in there. And a left hook. Ngannou holding the center and lands a left to the body but that was ugly. AJ jabs. He’s taking some time to get the lay of the land in there.

Ngannou looks much better as a boxer from the Fury fight. Good form in defense. A little sloppy and over-eager. And Ngannou switches stances. He’s going to give different looks in there.

But AJ drops him!!!! Straight right hand and Ngannou hits the canvas!!! Too cocky and paid for it! Ngannou is up and seems to be okay but that’s a message and now Ngannou is back to orthodox. AJ tries to come in but Ngannou clinches. He’s got his feet under him now but AJ got a lot of confidence now.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Joshua.

Round 2: That was deeply amusing. Ngannou switched to southpaw and was immediately punished. Way too overconfident. And he was having a good round, too.

Both men step in with power. Both miss but they are not looking to box in there. They both want something serious. Ngannou holding the center and he’s biting on all the feints. He looks less comfortable now. Honestly, looks like a talented amateur. AJ is taking his time though and lands a right to the body.

AJ lines up a kill shot right hand but catches the shoulder. AJ has felt the power of Ngannou though and he’s not in a rush. He’s going to be methodical. Ngannou flashing the jab. Showing a decent double jab in spots. AJ is single shots, until it’s time for the right hand.

OH! Ngannou stepped in way too aggressive and ate a MASSIVE right hand! He’s down again! That was BADDDDDD. Ngannou is up though but he looks like he’s in trouble.

AND HE IS OH MY GOD IN HEAVEN LORD ABOVE ANTHONY JOSHUA SLEPT HIM! NGANNOU IS DOWN AND HE MIGHT NEVER GET UP. A CLEAN RIGHT HAND ON THE HURT NGANNOU AND THIS IS DONE. KO OF THE YEAR SEWN UP.

Post fight: Ngannou is finally up. Thank goodness. The first right hand is the cleanest you’ll ever see. Ngannou stepped right into it, full power, right on the temple. And then the finishing KO shot is full-on Tekken right hand. Ngannou was on shaky legs and AJ stepped into his right hand like Ngannou was a punch machine. Nasty fall, too.