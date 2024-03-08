‘That was for boxing‘: Fighters react to Anthony Joshua’s knockout of Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou’s fairytale transition to boxing quickly took a turn into nightmare territory against Anthony Joshua.

Joshua dropped Ngannou three times, putting the former UFC heavyweight champion down for good at the 2:38 mark of the second round. The knockout loss was a brutal course correction for Ngannou after going the distance with heavyweight champ Tyson Fury in his professional debut.

This time around, Ngannou got a wakeup call about the danger of boxing the heavyweight elite. Here’s what fighters had to say about the Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua main event on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

NOW THAT WAS FOR BOXING ‼️ — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) March 9, 2024

Let this be A BIG WARNING to MMA fighters!! Stop coming to boxing it will only get worst. ITS more even if we just go to your sport! OVER! ONE PUNCH.



Sending healing prayers to FRANCIS! Your bravery and guts should be commendable.



CONGRATULATIONS Anthony Joshua. https://t.co/D5TMyUGqcQ — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 9, 2024

That sucked to see. Damn. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 9, 2024

Still the Baddest Mufucka on the planet — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 9, 2024

The Drake curse continues — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) March 9, 2024

Holy shit that was nasty — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) March 9, 2024

Anthony Joshua hits so damn hard — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) March 9, 2024

Man… hell of a performance.



Fair play. Levels for sure. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 9, 2024

I told y’all — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) March 9, 2024

Knockout of the year @DAZNBoxing — Hasim Rahman Jr. (@_HasimRahmanJr) March 9, 2024

OHHHH SH*T ANTHONY JOSHUA!!!!!! — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 9, 2024

That was darkkkk — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) March 9, 2024

Boooom what a shot — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) March 9, 2024

Ffs that’s a bad ko #JoshuaNgannou — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 9, 2024