 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘That was for boxing‘: Fighters react to Anthony Joshua’s knockout of Francis Ngannou

By Steven Marrocco Updated
/ new
Knockout Chaos - Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou: Fight Night Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Francis Ngannou’s fairytale transition to boxing quickly took a turn into nightmare territory against Anthony Joshua.

Joshua dropped Ngannou three times, putting the former UFC heavyweight champion down for good at the 2:38 mark of the second round. The knockout loss was a brutal course correction for Ngannou after going the distance with heavyweight champ Tyson Fury in his professional debut.

This time around, Ngannou got a wakeup call about the danger of boxing the heavyweight elite. Here’s what fighters had to say about the Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua main event on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting