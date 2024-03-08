‘That was for boxing‘: Fighters react to Anthony Joshua’s knockout of Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou’s fairytale transition to boxing quickly took a turn into nightmare territory against Anthony Joshua.
Joshua dropped Ngannou three times, putting the former UFC heavyweight champion down for good at the 2:38 mark of the second round. The knockout loss was a brutal course correction for Ngannou after going the distance with heavyweight champ Tyson Fury in his professional debut.
This time around, Ngannou got a wakeup call about the danger of boxing the heavyweight elite. Here’s what fighters had to say about the Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua main event on Friday in Saudi Arabia.
NOW THAT WAS FOR BOXING ‼️— ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) March 9, 2024
Let this be A BIG WARNING to MMA fighters!! Stop coming to boxing it will only get worst. ITS more even if we just go to your sport! OVER! ONE PUNCH.— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 9, 2024
Sending healing prayers to FRANCIS! Your bravery and guts should be commendable.
CONGRATULATIONS Anthony Joshua. https://t.co/D5TMyUGqcQ
Congrats boys.. job well done @BenDavison_ @leewylieboxing— Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) March 9, 2024
That sucked to see. Damn.— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 9, 2024
Still the Baddest Mufucka on the planet— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 9, 2024
https://t.co/3HCYuh0Fwk pic.twitter.com/p12nijiQG9— “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 9, 2024
The Drake curse continues— Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) March 9, 2024
Holy shit that was nasty— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) March 9, 2024
Anthony Joshua hits so damn hard— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) March 9, 2024
Man… hell of a performance.— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 9, 2024
Fair play. Levels for sure.
I told y’all— Badou Jack (@BadouJack) March 9, 2024
Knockout of the year @DAZNBoxing— Hasim Rahman Jr. (@_HasimRahmanJr) March 9, 2024
OHHHH SH*T ANTHONY JOSHUA!!!!!!— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 9, 2024
That was darkkkk— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) March 9, 2024
Boooom what a shot— George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) March 9, 2024
Ffs that’s a bad ko #JoshuaNgannou— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 9, 2024
Damn— Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) March 9, 2024
