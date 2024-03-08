Video: Jake Paul, Mike Tyson face off for first time ahead of boxing match on July 20

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their boxing match scheduled on July 20 with the event broadcasting live on Netflix.

The fight, which was first announced on Thursday, pits Paul against the former heavyweight champion in a showdown that takes place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Paul, 27, sits at 9-1 in his career and he’s coming off his second straight knockout win after demolishing an overmatched Ryan Bourland this past Saturday in Puerto Rico. That win came after Paul dispatched Andre August in similar fashion with a first round knockout this past December.

Of course, Paul already has history with Tyson after he knocked out NBA player Nate Robinson in his second professional fight on the same card where the legendary boxer faced Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. That card took place back in 2020 and Tyson hasn’t competed since then with his last professional fight taking place back in 2005 when he fell to Kevin McBride.

Tyson will actually celebrate his 58th birthday just a couple of weeks before he goes to war with Paul as he looks to turn back the clock and take out the social influencer turned fighter.

The event marks another milestone for Netflix as the streaming service continues to dabble more and more with live programming. In previous years, Netflix executives have stated that there was no interest in getting involved with live sports programming but that has changed in recent years, especially with the addition of WWE’s flagship show Monday Night Raw, which will move to the streaming service in 2025 following a massive 10-year deal worth $5 billion.