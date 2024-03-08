Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau 2 rebooked to headline UFC event on April 27

Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau will run it back in the five-round main event for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card on April 27 with the card expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed Kape vs. Nicolau as the headliner after the fight was first announced during the Brazilian broadcast for the UFC Mexico City card in February. MMA Mania first reported the matchup as the main event.

The booking comes together after the flyweights were originally scheduled to clash back in January but Kape weighed in three and a half pounds heavy, which ultimately led to the bout being scrapped. Kape later revealed he was dealing with an illness during fight week but still attempted to compete before the matchup was ultimately called off.

Now they’ll try it again with Kape seeking to avenge one of his only two losses in the UFC after he fell to Nicolau by split decision back in 2021. Since that loss, Kape has rattled off four straight wins to put himself right in the mix of title contention at 125 pounds.

As for Nicolau, the Brazilian looks to get back on track after falling to Brandon Royval in his last outing, which put an end to his six-fight win streak in the division.

Kape vs. Nicolau 2 will headline the card with more fights expected to be announced for April 27 in the coming days.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report