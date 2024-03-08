Joshua vs Ngannou video: Louis Greene demolishes Jack McGann with brutal one-punch knockout

Louis Greene bounced back from a loss in his last outing with an emphatic one-punch knockout over Jack McGann during the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou undercard on Friday from Saudi Arabia.

From the second he was unleashed from the corner, Greene was putting pressure on McGann as he stalked him across the ring, delivering several combinations in succession. McGann did a good job early to deal with the pressure but he kept allowing himself to get walked backwards into the ropes or the corner, which is ultimately what spelled his doom.

As Greene kept pushing the pace, he started scoring with punches on the inside including a well-timed uppercut that snapped McGann’s head back during an exchange.

The end finally came after Greene backed his opponent up towards the corner and uncorked a hellacious overhand right hand that sent McGann crashing to the canvas in a heap. He eventually got back to his feet but he could barely stand up, which forced the referee to wave off the fight to prevent any further damage being dished out.

The end came at just 1:29 in the opening round.

The knockout puts Greene back on track in his career but that also serves as the first loss for McGann after he started his career with an undefeated run through his first 10 fights.