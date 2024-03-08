Drake places big wager on Francis Ngannou to upset Anthony Joshua

Drake keeps putting his money where his mouth is.

Over the past few years, the famous rapper has made a habit out of placing hefty wagers on various boxing and MMA fights, and he’s doing so again this weekend. On Friday, Ngannou faces Anthony Joshua in a 10-round boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with the winner ostensibly in line to face the winner of the undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. And Drake apparently believes Ngannou is going to shock the world again, because he placed a $600,000 wager on “The Predator” to pull off the upset.

“Betting on scary man.”

Ngannou is a healthy underdog to former WBC champion Joshua so if Ngannou wins, Drake will walk away with a cool $1.9 million.

Drake has been a big fan of betting on combat sports the past few years, notably betting $500,000 on Jon Jones to finish Ciryl Gane, the same sum on Israel Adesanya to knockout Sean Strickland, and then betting $700,000 on Strickland to defend against Dricus du Plessis. However, there’s also been talk of a “Drake Curse” as he has missed on several of these wagers, including bets on Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Justin Gaethje.