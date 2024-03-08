UFC 299 preview show: Does Chito Vera have Sean O’Malley’s number?

UFC 299 is absolutely stacked, and that includes the heated rematch for the UFC bantamweight title between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. Who will get their hand raised in the second chapter of their rivalry, and what will it mean for the rest of the bantamweight division?

Ahead of Saturday’s monster lineup in Miami, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew and Eric Jackman preview the pay-per-view event, the O’Malley vs. Vera 2 title fight, and they discuss if Merab Dvalishvili will fight the winner.

Additionally, the panel talks about the five round co-main event between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis and the stakes attached to it at 155 pounds, Michael Page’s UFC debut against Kevin Holland, other fascinating storylines, answer viewer questions, and much more.

Catch the UFC 299 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.