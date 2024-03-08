UFC 299 weigh-in results: Sean O’Malley, Chito Vera on point for main event rematch

Sean O’Malley’s first UFC title defense is official for Saturday.

The newly crowned bantamweight champion successfully hit the scale at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC 299, coming in at 135 pounds. His opponent Marlon Vera also hit the championship mark of 135 pounds, but needed the box to do so and was relieved when he heard that he was successful on the scale.

Backup fighter Merab Dvalishvili also stepped on the scale, and hit 135 pounds on the nose to put himself in position to be called upon to step in for the main event if needed.

Dustin Poirier was the first fighter to the scale on Friday morning, making weight at 156 pounds for his five round co-main event matchup with Benoit Saint Denis. The surging “God of War” made championship weight at 155 pounds for his biggest fight to date.

Friday’s official weigh-in in Miami was structured a bit different than the norm, with all fighters needing to step on the scale between 9 and 10 a.m. ET. All 10 main card fighters made weight successfully, including Michael Page, who will face Kevin Holland in his first UFC bout. Both fighters weighed in at 170 pounds.

Only one fighter missed weight during the one hour period, and that was CJ Vergara who came in at 127 pounds, missing the flyweight limit by a pound. Vergara will be fined 30 percent of his show purse for the missed weight.

Get the full UFC 299 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135)

Backup fighter: Merab Dvalishvili (135)

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (155)

Kevin Holland (170) vs. Michael Page (170)

Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (170)

Petr Yan (135) vs. Song Yadong (136)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes (257) vs. Jailton Almeida (241)

Katlyn Cerminara (125) vs. Maycee Barber (125)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (156)

Pedro Munhoz (135) vs. Kyler Phillips (135)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Philipe Lins (206)

Michel Pereira (186) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185)

Robelis Despaigne (261) vs. Josh Parisian (266)

CJ Vergara (127)* vs. Assu Almabayev (126)

Joanne Wood (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (126)

*Vergara given extra hour to cut final pound