The Joshua vs. Ngannou live stream online will feature some of the early action from Knockout Chaos at the Freedom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday afternoon.

The portion for this card as of follows:

Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene

Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres

After this portion of the card, the event will turn into a pay-per-view on DAZN and PPV.com at 1 p.m. ET. The event will be headlined by a colossal showdown between Anthony Joshua and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 knockouts) has reeled off three straight wins, including two knockouts. He dispatched Otto Wallin via fifth-round knockout this past December.

Francis Ngannou (0-1) knocked down Tyson Fury in his first pro boxing fight this past October but fell short via split decision. Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight champion and is currently signed with the PFL for mixed martial arts.