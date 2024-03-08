Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou start time, TV schedule, ring walks

The Joshua vs. Ngannou start time, TV schedule, and ring walks are for the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight card at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

This post will help explain the Joshua vs. Ngannou fight card and at which time the two heavyweight superstars are expected to make their ring walks.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. ET on DAZN and features a four-bout preliminary card headlined by Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene.

The full preliminary portion of the event can be seen below.

Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene

Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres

The Joshua vs. Ngannou main card then kicks off on DAZN pay-per-view and PPV.com with “Knockout Chaos,” a six-fight showcase highlighted by three title bouts and the 10-round main event between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.

Ring walks for Joshua vs. Ngannou are tentatively scheduled for 5:50 p.m. ET.

The complete Joshua vs. Ngannou main card can be seen below.

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov

Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain

Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena