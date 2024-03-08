UFC 299 weigh-in video

At the UFC 299 official weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning in Miami. Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above.
In the main event, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera can weigh no more than 135 pounds, the maximum allowed for their bantamweight title fight.
In the co-main event, Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis are limited to 156 pounds for their non-title lightweight fight.
The UFC 299 official weigh-ins will start at 9 p.m. ET, and the video is above.
The UFC 299 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 5 p.m. ET.
Check out UFC 299 weigh-in results below.
Main card (ESPN+PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page
Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian
