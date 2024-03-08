UFC 299 weigh-in video

At the UFC 299 official weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning in Miami. Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above.

In the main event, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera can weigh no more than 135 pounds, the maximum allowed for their bantamweight title fight.

In the co-main event, Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis are limited to 156 pounds for their non-title lightweight fight.

The UFC 299 official weigh-ins will start at 9 p.m. ET, and the video is above.

The UFC 299 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 5 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC 299 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian

CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev

Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz