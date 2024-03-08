MMA Fighting has an Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou live stream watch party for Friday’s heavyweight bout in Saudi Arabia. The former two-time unified heavyweight champ and the former UFC heavyweight titleholder battle in the main event in a 10-round boxing match.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, along with special guests, to watch along with the Joshua vs. Ngannou headliner, plus the co-main event of the card appropriately titled Knockout Chaos.

After losing back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua picked up wins over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius in performances that left a bit to be desired among the boxing community. However, “AJ” delivered a vintage showing in his most recent appearance when he stopped Otto Wallin in five rounds this past December.

Ngannou, now a member of the PFL heavyweight roster, shook up the boxing world as he gave lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury all he could handle, and then some in a split decision loss this past October — even scoring a viral knockdown in the process.

The co-main event will be for the interim WBO heavyweight title between Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker.

Watch MMA Fighting’s Joshua vs. Ngannou Watch Party at around 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT.