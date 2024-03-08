MMA Fighting has Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou live round-by-round updates for one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year at the Freedom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday afternoon.

The main event is expected to begin around 5:10 p.m. ET on DAZN and PPV.com pay-per-view. Check out our Joshua vs. Ngannou results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 knockouts) has reeled off three straight wins, including two knockouts. He dispatched Otto Wallin via fifth-round knockout this past December.

Francis Ngannou (0-1) knocked down Tyson Fury in his first pro boxing fight this past October but fell short via split decision. Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight champion and is currently signed with the PFL for mixed martial arts.

Get the Joshua vs. Ngannou round-by-round live blog below:

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10: