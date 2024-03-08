Joshua vs. Ngannou Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Joshua vs. Ngannou results live for the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight card, live blogs for all the title fights, and more from the Freedom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday afternoon.

When the main event begins around 5:10 p.m. ET, check out our Joshua vs. Ngannou live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event. Anthony Joshua will try to silence the hype train around Francis Ngannou, who will be competing in his second pro fight.

Check out Joshua vs. Ngannou results below:

Undercard results (DAZN, PPV.com at 1 p.m. ET):

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov

Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain

Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Undercard results (DAZN at 10 a.m. ET):

Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene

Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres

Title fights

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12: