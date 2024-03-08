Joshua vs. Ngannou Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Joshua vs. Ngannou results live for the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight card, live blogs for all the title fights, and more from the Freedom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday afternoon.
When the main event begins around 5:10 p.m. ET, check out our Joshua vs. Ngannou live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event. Anthony Joshua will try to silence the hype train around Francis Ngannou, who will be competing in his second pro fight.
Check out Joshua vs. Ngannou results below:
Undercard results (DAZN, PPV.com at 1 p.m. ET):
Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker
Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball
Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov
Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain
Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena
Undercard results (DAZN at 10 a.m. ET):
Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene
Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc
Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores
Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres
Title fights
Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10:
Round 11:
Round 12:
Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10:
Round 11:
Round 12:
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10:
Round 11:
Round 12:
Loading comments...